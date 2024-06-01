Bossip Video

After cringe karaoke to “Don’t Mess With My Man,” Khloe Kardashian is singing a different tune and wants to let bygones be bygones with Jordyn Woods.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said she’s “frustrated” by the ongoing narrative about herself and Woods.

Back in 2019, the Kardashian sisters made Woods out to be public enemy #1 after she and Khloe’s eternally embarrassing baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had an alleged affair. Now, she wants us to let her move on, with zero accountability, of course.

“I definitely get frustrated with the whole narrative. That is something I would love behind us all,” Khloe said on the episode. “They’re always pinning the girls against one another and there’s actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie.”

Amnesia seemingly got ahold of Khloe, who led the brigade in demonizing Woods when the alleged affair with Thompson took place.

The sisters also dedicated several episodes of the show to the drama, adding fuel to the fire of blaming Woods for the betrayal.

It would take a family with even more fame and popularity to help calm the storm the Kardashians raged against Woods. The model and influencer appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk months later to tell her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith.

How Jordyn Moved On After The Hate Train

At the time of the big falling out, Woods was best friends with the youngest of the pop culture klan, Kylie Jenner. The pair’s relationship seemed all but ruined in the face of the scandal. However, they popped out together at NYFW last year. During an appearance on Season 4 of The Kardashians, Thompson apologized to Jenner about the entire fiasco saying that she was,

“affected the most because [she was] losing a sister basically. You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life.”

Imagine thinking the person most affected by you cheating on the woman you have a child with was, in fact, said woman’s sister and not her. The lights are on but is anyone home, Tristan?

While Khloe continues to feed her shame kink with Thompson, Woods has been in a seemingly happy relationship with NBA baller Karl Anthony Towns. The lovely couple recently celebrated their four-year anniversary.