Bossip Video

Rihanna is showing off her natural locks as she prepares for the launch of her very own haircare brand.

Rih Rih stepped out in NYC on Sunday, June 9, stopping for photos with a few fans and even signing a bottle of her Fenty perfume. As seen in footage from TMZ, the singer was bombarded with pleas from fans as she strolled to her car, taking the time to stop for autographs and pictures before ultimately leaving the scene.

During this outing, Rihanna rocked her natural hair, which is a lot shorter than what we’re used to the makeup mogul wearing. This style switch-up likely has something to do with the launch of her latest brand to join the Fenty family, Fenty Hair, which is set to release later this week on June 13.

In the announcement video for her new brand, Rihanna was sporting a cropped blonde mullet, which isn’t that far off from the look she was rocking in the Big Apple.

Many fans accused the singer of wearing a wig for the video, questioning how much someone like her knows about haircare when she’s often sporting wigs. A lot of that chatter was quickly shut down when a photo of Rih getting her hair washed was posted to the Fenty Hair account, seemingly confirming the short blonde ‘do was all her.

“She said MUAH no WIG,” one follower wrote in the comments section. Another added, “Of course it wasn’t a wig! Why would she promote her brand wearing a damn wig??? Cmon on now! THINK.”

With her NYC outing, it seems like Rih is taking a page out of the Beyoncé book of marketing, showing her natural hair to the world as proof that she’s more than valid in creating her own haircare brand.

Regardless of who’s questioning Ms. Fenty, we already know Fenty Hair is going to be a success, just like everything else she touches!