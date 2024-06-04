Fenty Hair: Rihanna Announces New Haircare Line Allowing Fenty Fans To ‘Finally Have The Hair Experience You’ve Been Waiting For’

Rihanna is officially moving into the haircare business, announcing the latest line to join her beloved Fenty brand.

The “Diamonds” singer announced the big news on Tuesday, Jun 4, posting a video to Instagram revealing the launch of Fenty Hair.

“A new family is moving in,” Rihanna began in her lengthy caption. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

In the announcement video, Rih rocks a blonde pixie cut, along with other folks in the video wearing all sorts of different hairstyles.

Her caption continues, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style ðŸ’ðŸ¿‍â™€ï¸.”

Rihanna went on to reveal that the brand officially launches on June 13, but says fans can sign up at FENTYHAIR.COM for early access to “shop before anyone else.”

With everything Rihanna has done in the seven years since launching her extremely successful Fenty Beauty brand, it’s no question why she hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti.

While many fans assume we’re never getting music again, Rih has been hinting at a new album a lot recently, promising just last month that it’s gonna be “amazing… It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet.”

“If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away …There should be a show of growth, right?” she told Extra. “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

Fenty Hair launches on June 13.