Nicki Minaj has fans wondering if she’s just dropping new music, of if she’s revealing a huge bombshell about her relationship status.

On Monday, the rapper took to X–the social media platform formerly known as Twitter–to post a cryptic message, simply writing, “Yes Single …”

The replies are filled with questions from confused fans wanting Nicki to elaborate, wondering if she’s referring to music or her love life.

“Like you’re dropping one or you are?” one follower asked.

A fan page for the artist added, “SPEAK UP NOW NICKI!! DONT LEAVE US WITH THIS.”

While it’s more than likely that Nicki is talking about dropping a new single, a lot of fans are looking for any excuse to separate the rapper from her controversial husband. She married Kenneth Petty in October 2019, going on to welcome their now-3-year-old son, whom they call Papa Bear.

Petty has an extensive criminal record, starting with a 1994 incident, where a 16-year-old girl reported that Petty raped her at knifepoint. He was charged with first-degree rape and served more than four years in prison before having to register as a sex offender.

In March 2020, he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California following his and Nicki’s move to the state from their native New York. Two years later, Petty was sentenced to a year of house arrest and three years of probation, along with a $55,000 fine.

Nicki’s ominous tweet came before she hopped on Instagram Live looking all sorts of exhausted, seemingly nodding off as she mumbled about becoming a mother. When a clip from the Live was posted to TheShadeRoom, many fans in the comments questioned what was going on with her.

“She looks either high or really upset like she been crying or something ðŸ˜•,” one user commented. Another added, “What’s that stuff y’all be saying Chris [Brown] do ? Cause yeah she doing it too.”

Fans questioning her behavior comes over a week after the rapper had to cancel her second show in Amsterdam after being detained for alleged drug possession. On May 25, she was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after Dutch authorities claimed she had marijuana in her luggage.

Minaj took to X to explain her side of the story, claiming she sat in a jail cell for “5-6 hours,” before saying “they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight.”

She paid a fine for the incident and later performed a rescheduled Manchester show.