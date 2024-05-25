Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram made headlines again as the rapper live-streamed Amsterdam police attempting to arrest her for “carrying drugs.”

Roman, take the wheel! Gag City residents are rallying behind their queen after she filmed a run-in with foreign cops. On Saturday afternoon, Nicki started the video, which lasted more than three minutes, on a tour bus explaining the ordeal.

“They just said I have to get in this van and go to the precinct with them with no lawyer present. To make a statement with no lawyer present,” she said to her Babrz.

Nicki said they wanted to question her about “pre-rolls they found from bags that they were not authorized to take.” Although she says they explained that the pre-rolls belonged to her security, she says they still insisted on taking her into custody for questioning.

When the “Big Foot” rapper questioned the cops about what was happening, they were heard saying that she was “under arrest.” An official explained that they are taking her down to the police station because she was “carrying drugs.”

On the Live, Nicki immediately proclaimed her innocence and insisted that she needed her lawyer present before she agreed to leave.

“You have to go to the police station,” said the officers back before they request that she stop filming and leave with them so she can return for her concert as soon as possible.

According to USA Today, the Amsterdam Police responded to a request for comment, stating:

“We cannot provide information on persons older than 18 years. This is because of the data privacy law. Therefore, we cannot confirm anything.”

TMZ reports Royal Netherlands Marechaussee military police confirmed that they did arrest an American woman for possession of “soft drugs,” like the marijuana pre-rolls Nicki described.

The authorities refused to identify the woman by name. On Saturday afternoon, TMZ confirmed that Amsterdam police released a 41-year-old American woman, confirmed to be Nicki, from custody.

It appears that Nicki is once again walking free. However, her posts leading up to the incident claim it’s bigger than a few pre-rolls.

Nicki Minaj Blames “Sabotage” & Conspiracies Against Recently Extended Pink Friday 2 World Tour For Amsterdam Airport Issues Before Drug Arrest

Before Minaj’s apparent arrest, she accused Schiphol Airport security of attempting to “sabotage” her world tour. She took to X with a series of tweets about their questionable behavior.

In another video, a man identified as the pilot explained why they had to “search everything” in her luggage. The reasoning went from a “random check” to saying she raised suspicions because she was filming.

Nicki later shared that filming was part of her strategy because she predicted something was up.

She seemingly co-signed a fan who observed that “they wanted to search her s**t from the jump” and “it wasn’t random at all.”

“They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up,” Nicki added. “I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags.”

Nicki speculated that this is part of a conspiracy because the ordeal came on the heels of her announcing another leg of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour yesterday.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.,” she wrote. “This is how they plant things in your luggage.” “They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K,” Nicki continued.

The “Red Ruby” royalty emphasized that all this drama took place in “Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal.” Adding, “They took my luggage w/o consent. Lied & said it was on the jet.”

Whew, it’s a mess!

Once they searched her bags, it got more serious due to the pre-rolls she said belonged to her security.

“Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down,” the rapper revealed. “And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here! Told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” she said.

Nicki’s last update confirmed that she was going to the police precinct on Saturday morning. Fortunately, it sounds like she’s back on the road (or in the air on another PJ) and coming back to Gag City very soon.

Her stop in Manchester however will have to be rescheduled.

Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press that the tour stop has been postponed.