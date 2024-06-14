Bossip Video

Marshalls is dedicated to helping women bridge the gap between where they are and where they know they’re capable of going, and they enlisted a stunning starlet to spread the message.

Lauren Speed Hamilton of Love Is Blind fame recently hosted the Atlanta edition of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, an inclusive event centered around giving women access to resources, tools, and community to help them achieve their ambitions and increase their self-worth.

During the day of encouraging women to live their ideal lives, there were fun-filled in-person sessions at ATL’s women-owned coworking and community space, The Lola.

Lauren told BOSSIP that ladies in attendance were in for a treat as they’d be hearing from the likes of entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, and a member of the Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective, Zerina Akers, and E! News TV Personality Keltie Knight and financial mastermind Vivian Tu.

“Women can expect to learn ways to improve their life every day through shared experiences, learning exercises, and knowledge that can leave them feeling equipped to begin building the life of their dreams,” said Lauren who added that she believes all women “deserve the GOOD stuff and to live their best life.” Any way that I can be a part of that sign me up!” added the content creator. “I’m here for empowering the women in our community and providing them with tools and resources that can help make that happen!”

A press release notes that the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club is dedicated to closing the “access gap” for women who want to find the resources they need to get more out of their lives “whether it’s a mentor to give them the confidence to pursue a new passion, or the financial literacy to help them prioritize their goals.”

Lauren Speed Hamilton Speaks Further On The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, Personal Projects

The host for the Atlanta edition of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club added to BOSSIP that she believes that resources are vital.

Saturday’s event played into that, especially during the moderated Q&As that fostered dynamic conversation between session leaders and attendees.

As a bonus, she shared personal tips with attendees and BOSSIP readers who want to bridge the gap between vision board and reality, something the master manifestor excels at so she can receive more “good stuff” in life.

“To-do lists that center around my goals have helped me immensely,” said Lauren. “Focusing on Quarterly, monthly, and weekly goals helps me to stay on task and inch closer to my dreams! It also holds me accountable and it’s so satisfying to check something off as completed.

She added that life for her is good right now as she works on personal projects and prepares to give back via a nonprofit.

“I’m beyond blessed! ” Lauren told BOSSIP. “[I’m] preparing for the launch of my non-profit this year while ensuring that I’m using my platform to inspire, educate, and motivate my community has been so rewarding! I also have a few creative projects on the way that are in the works! Please stay tuned!”

Marshalls is also giving back and in alignment with the brand’s mission, it will donate $400,000 via the TJX Foundation to change-making organizations like MENTOR, Girls Inc., and Savvy Ladies, to sponsor programming that gives girls and women access to opportunities to grow and thrive nationwide.

Marshalls is continuing to take its Good Stuff Social Club nationwide to cities like Chicago later this year and for the second consecutive year, is partnering with actor and producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to play an integral role in designing the Good Stuff Social Club programming.