BOSSIP recently had the pleasure of attending an event hosted by boss babe Lauren Speed-Hamilton that turned the term “social club” on its head.

Marshalls’ Good Stuff Social Club took place over the weekend with a mission to connect women from all walks of life, offering opportunities to network, learn from experts and unlock the life they desire. The best part was that you didn’t need to be an influencer to join in on the action.

Marshalls’ Good Stuff Social Club Is Bridging The Gap

The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club is on a nationwide tour dedicated to helping women bridge the gap between their current situation and where they aspire to be.

A press release reports that Marshalls has conducted extensive research to understand the “access gap” for women in the U.S., which is defined as the barriers preventing them from living their ideal lives. The brand’s findings revealed that 2 in every 3 women feel they aren’t “living their best life” and while many are optimistic about their futures, 36% of women struggle to find the resources necessary to elevate their lives.

With that in mind, Marshalls is committed to closing this “access gap” by providing essential resources. Whether it’s a mentor to boost confidence or financial literacy to prioritize goals, the Good Stuff Social Club is designed to meet these needs. Furthermore, Marshalls has gone the extra mile to create a space where women of color feel seen and heard, a vital aspect often overlooked in mainstream initiatives.

The Atlanta Edition Of The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Had Special Programming

The Atlanta event featured a lineup of powerful women leading the sessions. From heartfelt programming curated by Priyanka Chopra to style insights from Zerina Akers, the day was packed with valuable content. Netflix superstar and Atlanta-based entrepreneur Lauren Speed-Hamilton hosted the event, guiding participants through a day of inspiration and growth.

Key sessions included:

Growing Together: How Community is the Key to Success with Zerina Akers How Rejection Leads to Redirection with E! News TV Personality Keltie Knight Find Your Mentor Match: Speed Dating Edition with Atlanta entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon and Brenda Jiménez from the non-profit organization MENTOR New York.

One of the standout aspects of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club is its emphasis on building connections. Participants left with not only new insights but also tangible relationships and goodies to remind them of their experience. The club’s inclusive nature ensures that every woman, regardless of her background or social media following, has the opportunity to benefit from these gatherings.

Here’s How You Can Join The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Movement

The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club is more than an event series, it’s a movement aimed at empowering women across America.

As Marshalls continues its tour, the goal is to help women everywhere realize their potential and access the resources they need to thrive.

To stay updated on the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, follow the official event hashtag #MarshallsGoodStuff and connect with @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Join the conversation and be a part of this empowering journey to bridge the “access gap” and support women in living their best lives.

It’s safe to say the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club in Atlanta was a huge success, offering a new perspective on social clubs and empowering women to take control of their futures. With influential leaders, engaging sessions and a supportive community, Marshalls is making a significant impact on the lives of women across the country.

