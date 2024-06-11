You should not kill people in cold blood. However, you should also not call Black folks the n-word unless you want MAJOR problems. A new report on NBC Philadelphia details such a scenario.
41-year-old barbershop owner Maurice Byrd has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. A Montgomery County and Hatboro Police investigation revealed that the two men had been in a longstanding feud as Strassburg lived in an apartment above Byrd’s place of business, Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa. On June 8, 2024, at 5:45 pm Byrd called 911 to report that Strassburg, a white, was “verbally assaulting” him by calling him a “dirty ni**er”.
“While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, Strassburg can be heard saying ‘what are you going to do, you going to shoot me (N-word),'” the criminal complaint said.
It turns out, that is exactly what Byrd “allegedly” did to Strassburg. He admitted as much to the 911 operator while he was on the phone.
“Byrd then says, ‘I just had to shoot him,'” the criminal complaint continued. “The dispatcher asks, ‘did you hit him’ to which Byrd responds, ‘yes I did.'”
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.