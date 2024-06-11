Bossip Video

You should not kill people in cold blood. However, you should also not call Black folks the n-word unless you want MAJOR problems. A new report on NBC Philadelphia details such a scenario.

41-year-old barbershop owner Maurice Byrd has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. A Montgomery County and Hatboro Police investigation revealed that the two men had been in a longstanding feud as Strassburg lived in an apartment above Byrd’s place of business, Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa. On June 8, 2024, at 5:45 pm Byrd called 911 to report that Strassburg, a white, was “verbally assaulting” him by calling him a “dirty ni**er”.

“While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, Strassburg can be heard saying ‘what are you going to do, you going to shoot me (N-word),'” the criminal complaint said.

It turns out, that is exactly what Byrd “allegedly” did to Strassburg. He admitted as much to the 911 operator while he was on the phone.

“Byrd then says, ‘I just had to shoot him,'” the criminal complaint continued. “The dispatcher asks, ‘did you hit him’ to which Byrd responds, ‘yes I did.'”

When Hatboro police officers arrived on the scene, they found Strassburg laid out with three gunshot wounds to the face, shoulder, and back. He would die at the hospital later. The 911 dispatcher went on record saying that they heard five gunshots, a brief pause, then two more gunshots. Authorities say that Strassburg was not armed at the time and they recovered a 9mm pistol that was legally registered to Byrd.

Upon arrest, Byrd was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possession of a weapon.

Again, do not murder people. Also, watch what comes out of your white mouth before you make a mistake that you can’t come back from.