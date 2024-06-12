Bossip Video

Halle Bailey is giving fans some insight into how she ended up getting pregnant with her first child.

The Little Mermaid star took to X this week to open up about how she and her boyfriend DDG conceived their baby boy, Halo.

Bailey reposted a tweet from a woman who posted two photos of herself, one showing her posing by a pool and the other revealing her baby bump.

“Went out the country nine months ago…Brough back a permanent souvenir ðŸ˜­,” the post read.

Come to find out, Halle had an identical experience!

The singer shared the post with her followers and wrote, “this is what happened to me ðŸ˜­,” referring to her 7-month-old son Halo.

Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child together in December 2023. While her tweet seems to imply that her pregnancy was anything but planned, Halle has completely embraced motherhood, even getting her first tattoo in honor of baby Halo ahead of her first Mother’s Day.

She revealed the ink in an Instagram Story, sharing a picture of the tattoo that reads “Halo” in red, cursive script on her wrist.

“I got my first tattoo yesterday for mother’s day in honor of my baby halo,” Bailey wrote alongside the photo.

The songstress also shared a sweet video on Mother’s Day, calling her relationship to Halo, “the greatest love i’ve ever known.” DDG even hopped into the comments section to tell his girlfriend that she’s “the best mom ever!”

So sweet!