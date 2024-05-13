Bossip Video

New mommy Halle Bailey celebrated her first Mother’s Day and shared some of the purely precious moments with fans.

The singer took to Instagram to reflect on her journey as a first-time mom, while sharing rare footage of sweet moments spent with her precious son, Halo, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her rapper boyfriend, DDG. She also got a matching tattoo of her son’s name as a special Mother’s Day gift alongside the emcee.

On Sunday, Bailey, 24, shared a heartwarming compilation of never-before-seen video clips documenting her delivery and cherished moments throughout her journey of motherhood. The touching montage began with Bailey, displaying signs of pain and anticipation while lying in a hospital bed, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her son, Halo.

The montage then transitioned to scenes of The Little Mermaid star post-delivery, cradling baby Halo, with DDG tenderly swaddling the newborn in the hospital. Subsequent footage captured little Halo playfully tugging at the hair and face of the “Do It” hitmaker. Towards the end of the emotional montage, Bailey was seen holding Halo close, providing comfort as she balanced motherhood with her studio practice.

“My first mother’s day. The greatest love I’ve ever known,” Bailey captioned the adorable video.

In the comments section, fans and celebs sent love to the “In Your Hands” songstress.

Elaine Welteroth penned, “These are the sweetest moments. Happy Mother’s Day @hallebailey ILY.” Another Instagram user commented, “Happy Mother’s Day Halle. You are amazing and Halo is so lucky to have you as his mommy.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Halle’s big sister Chloe Bailey weighed in and gave her props for being an “incredible mom.”

Halle And DDG Got Matching Halo Tattoos

DDG kept the love flowing for his girlfriend via his Instagram Story. The YouTube star and burgeoning rapper posted a video of him and Bailey smiling alongside one another as she held on to a sobbing Halo, attempting to console the cutie.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom to our cry baby,” he penned.

As a special gift before the holiday, DDG surprised Bailey with a tattoo session. The mother and father duo went under the ink to get matching Halo tattoos written on their wrists in cursive. DDG opted for a big version of the tattoo, which looked a bit painful, according to a video shared to YouTube on Sunday. Bailey received the same tattoo in small red cursive.

“I wanted to do something cool for Mother’s Day, but I didn’t want to do nothing really monetary,” the 26-year-old hip-hop star told fans. “I done got Halle watches and chains and bracelets. I feel like at this point, it’s like pointless. So, I was like what can we do that can last forever? So, I got a tattoo artist that just pulled up. Hale has never gotten a tattoo before.”

Watch the full video below.