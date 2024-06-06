Several #RHOA alumna and other stars recently celebrated Atlantans excelling in philanthropy and volunteerism during an affluent affair for a cause.
Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) recently held its third annual culinary extravaganza, TASTE, geared toward engaging young professionals motivated to “give back” and assist seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation.
Taking place at MOWA’s 1705 West venue, the benefit was hosted by Tanya Sam…
and featured gourmet food from Lyla Lila, Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, Canoe, Sweet Basil Cakes, and Tiki Thai as well as edible creations by chefs Erica Barrett, Ami Dand, and Shawn Osbey.
It also featured beverages, silent/live auction items, and live entertainment from country music standout, singer Tony Evans Jr…
and singer/songsweiter Jai’Len Josey.
Carrying the theme “A Recipe For Change” the event supported MOWA’s meal delivery program for the unprecedented 600 seniors on MOWA’s waitlist and celebrated 10 TASTEmakers contributing to Atlanta’s culture and community.
Honorees included Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Netflix’s Love Is Blind who was accompanied by her husband, Cameron Hamilton, and accepted her award from Marlo Hampton.
Similarly, Chef Christan Willis of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker was celebrated…
as well as renowned Atlanta-based photographer and entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, who accepted his award from 11 Alive news anchors Faith Jessie and Jonathan Martin.
Get another taste of MOWA’s TASTE on the flip.
Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s CEO Speaks On TASTE 2024
Also seen on the scene were Meals On Wheels Atlanta Chief Executive Officer Charlene Crusoe-Ingram and Brandon Jenkins, MOWA’s first-ever Creative Director.
“The cost of food continues to increase exponentially since the pandemic,” said Crusoe-Ingram about the party with a purpose. “The nearly 30% price increase on food costs puts many of our seniors in a predicament to choose between food, utilities and medications, and that’s not a decision we allow our seniors to take lightly.”
With the majority of the MOWA programs being funded by donations, TASTE fed the company’s goal to raise $3 million and ultimately get all 600 seniors off the waitlist by the end of 2024.
Additional TASTE attendees included Jasmine Davis, Imani Ellis, and Derek J…
Christina “Ms. Basketaball” Granville who presented an award to Wesley Matthews of the Atlanta Hawks…
and Eva Marcille.
Atlanta, will you be supporting TASTE next year?
For more info on Meals On Wheels ATL click here.
