Several #RHOA alumna and other stars recently celebrated Atlantans excelling in philanthropy and volunteerism during an affluent affair for a cause.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) recently held its third annual culinary extravaganza, TASTE, geared toward engaging young professionals motivated to “give back” and assist seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation.

Taking place at MOWA’s 1705 West venue, the benefit was hosted by Tanya Sam…

and featured gourmet food from Lyla Lila, Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, Canoe, Sweet Basil Cakes, and Tiki Thai as well as edible creations by chefs Erica Barrett, Ami Dand, and Shawn Osbey.

It also featured beverages, silent/live auction items, and live entertainment from country music standout, singer Tony Evans Jr…

and singer/songsweiter Jai’Len Josey.

Carrying the theme “A Recipe For Change” the event supported MOWA’s meal delivery program for the unprecedented 600 seniors on MOWA’s waitlist and celebrated 10 TASTEmakers contributing to Atlanta’s culture and community.

Honorees included Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Netflix’s Love Is Blind who was accompanied by her husband, Cameron Hamilton, and accepted her award from Marlo Hampton.

Similarly, Chef Christan Willis of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker was celebrated…

as well as renowned Atlanta-based photographer and entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, who accepted his award from 11 Alive news anchors Faith Jessie and Jonathan Martin.

