Bossip Video
1 of 3

TASTE Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Several #RHOA alumna and other stars recently celebrated Atlantans excelling in philanthropy and volunteerism during an affluent affair for a cause.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) recently held its third annual culinary extravaganza, TASTE, geared toward engaging young professionals motivated to “give back” and assist seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Taking place at MOWA’s 1705 West venue, the benefit was hosted by Tanya Sam…

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

and featured gourmet food from Lyla Lila, Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, Canoe, Sweet Basil Cakes, and Tiki Thai as well as edible creations by chefs Erica Barrett, Ami Dand, and Shawn Osbey.

It also featured beverages, silent/live auction items, and live entertainment from country music standout, singer Tony Evans Jr…

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

and singer/songsweiter Jai’Len Josey.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

 

Carrying the theme “A Recipe For Change” the event supported MOWA’s meal delivery program for the unprecedented 600 seniors on MOWA’s waitlist and celebrated 10 TASTEmakers contributing to Atlanta’s culture and community.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Honorees included Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Netflix’s Love Is Blind who was accompanied by her husband, Cameron Hamilton, and accepted her award from Marlo Hampton.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Similarly, Chef Christan Willis of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker was celebrated…

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

as well as renowned Atlanta-based photographer and entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, who accepted his award from 11 Alive news anchors Faith Jessie and Jonathan Martin.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Get another taste of MOWA’s TASTE on the flip.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s CEO Speaks On TASTE 2024

Also seen on the scene were Meals On Wheels Atlanta Chief Executive Officer Charlene Crusoe-Ingram and Brandon Jenkins, MOWA’s first-ever Creative Director.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Brandon Jenkins and Charlene Crusoe-Ingram/ Carol Lee Rose / Getty

“The cost of food continues to increase exponentially since the pandemic,” said Crusoe-Ingram about the party with a purpose. “The nearly 30% price increase on food costs puts many of our seniors in a predicament to choose between food, utilities and medications, and that’s not a decision we allow our seniors to take lightly.”

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

With the majority of the MOWA programs being funded by donations, TASTE fed the company’s goal to raise $3 million and ultimately get all 600 seniors off the waitlist by the end of 2024.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Additional TASTE attendees included Jasmine Davis, Imani Ellis, and Derek J…

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Christina “Ms. Basketaball” Granville who presented an award to Wesley Matthews of the Atlanta Hawks…

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

and Eva Marcille.

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Atlanta, will you be supporting TASTE next year?

 

For more info on Meals On Wheels ATL click here.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Events
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.