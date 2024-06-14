Bossip Video

Poppa’s House starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. is coming to CBS and the father-son duo is dishing out some pre-Father’s Day laughs.

The series stars Wayans as a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son.

Wayans Jr.’s character is described as a “brilliant dreamer” who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Now with Father’s Day on the horizon, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are giving fans a taste of what they can expect from Poppa’s House in a funny teaser ahead of Sunday’s Dad’s Day holiday.

Poppa’s House Clip

“Hey dad, I got you something special,” says Damon Wayans Jr. in the clip before presenting his dad with a red button. “Just hit the button, turn around,” he urges him. “Oh! You got me a show,” says Damon Wayans while clips from Poppa’s House play in the background. “You don’t have on of those already do you?” asks Jr. “What? A show? With you in it? It’s called Poppa’s House!”

Poppa’s House premieres during the 2023-2024 season on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Will YOU be watching Poppa’s House on CBS?

