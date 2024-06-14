The Dad’s Day holiday is around the corner and BOSSIP’s Father’s Day Gift Guide can help you lavish your paternal papi with gifts.

There’s only one day out of the year decided to Father’s and shopping for them can be stressful. Some men have no self-control and buy themselves everything they want while others don’t like gifts at all. Luckily for you loyal reader, we’re always here to help.

Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide includes electronics, home goods, and grooming.

Check out the list below!

Make sure to click the jump at the end of each page so you don’t miss any recommendations.

Domestic Electric Coolers

Help Dad bring his refrigerator on the go with no headaches. From cooking to keeping food and drinks fresh, this is a perfect outdoor companion. With a wide range of temperatures, the possibilities are endless.

Maxwell Ear Hooks

Let’s be honest some of us have ears that aren’t made for the type of Bluetooth earbuds most people use. However, we still want a solution that has great sound and performance. Maxwell is the perfect solution for comfort and quality.

Ledge Loungers

Spruce up Pop’s outdoor living with Ledge Longers and outdoor furniture. If it’s one thing we all love it’s relaxing so why not be as comfortable as possible when doing so?

Lumineux Oral Essentials

Some men are simple and just want necessities for gifts on Father’s Day and for a dad who wants a pearly white smile, Lumineux is the best option. This brand has 4.3 stars on Amazon and over 5,000 reviews.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Gaming is one of everyone’s favorite pastimes and the new Nintendo OLED model can expand a gamer’s skills or reconnect former gamers with a lost love.

Air Up Next Generation Water Bottle

If you’re shopping for someone who loves drinking water or struggles with the task, Air Up is the solution. As a bonus, they can add flavor pods so that Air Up becomes a water bottle and a beverage.

Quiet Mind, The Weighted Pillow

There’s always talk about weighted blankets and how much they help you’re sleeping patterns, but what about pillows? Quiet Mind has perfected the pillow game with a weighted pillow that’ll help you get to a deep sleep quicker. Warning, it’s the gift you give and then want for yourself.