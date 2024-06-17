Bossip Video

Latto is opening up about all of the changes she’s made to her body, admitting that not every procedure is something she’s happy with.

The Atlanta native has not been quiet about the procedures she’s undergone over the years, previously admitting to getting a BBL and liposuction in 2020, as well as a breast augmentation. As the years have passed, she has a different outlook on plastic surgery, wishing she didn’t change her natural body so much.

When one fan asked why she decided to get a BBL, Latto replied, “Girl I don’t even f***ing know. My body was so tea.” She continued, “I was 20 about to be 21 when I signed my deal and I was just having money and living a whole new life.”

The “Sunday Service” rapper went on to explain that having more money and being able to”feed this foodie in me” after signing her deal led to her gaining some weight. After that, she says she began to receive some cruel comments online, which “played a role” in her decision to get a BBL.

“I started being a little insecure about my body I guess,” she admitted. “I was just young and impressionable.”

Now, looking back on her decision, Latto explains that she thinks the surgery was unnecessary.

“Looking back like, ‘B***h, I didn’t need that.’ Now them same people mad I got a BBL, so it’s like you can’t win.”

In addition to the comments about her BBL, Latto also admitted that she “hates” her boob job, calling the procedure “my biggest regret.”

She went on to preach to her followers that they should “love your natural body.”

Just last month, Latto once again shut down her body shamers after receiving some negative comments about her BBL looking unnatural. A lot of the conversation was sparked after she wore a pair of very short shorts at a recent show, which some fans thought made her shape look different.

While she didn’t respond at the time, Latto did take to Instagram just a couple days later with a carousel of photos along with the caption, “Happy weight ðŸ˜».”

After letting the comments get to her early on in her career, it seems like Latto is more secure with herself now.