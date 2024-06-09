Bossip Video

Check out the content you missed during the first week of June with BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap featuring Angel Reese, Will Smith, and more.

What better way to close your weekend than catching up on all the viral and must-see content you missed during the week? We’ve always got your back from sports to pop culture to sometimes even video games the BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap is a one-stop shop.

BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap June 9

Angel Reese Delivers The First Barbie Star Down In The WNBA

People told us Angel Reese wouldn’t have immediate success in the WNBA but unfortunately for them that hasn’t been true. Last night she delivered her first signature Barbie stare-down and GTFOH.

Will Smith Details The IRS Coming After Him

It’s people in this world you can play with and people you shouldn’t play with at any time. The IRS is never to be played with and Will Smith shares his story about the IRS coming after him. He detailed the ordeal with The Kid Hero and Carmelo Anthony on their 7PM In Brooklyn podcast.

Play

Big Latto Unleashed The “Sunday Service” Remix

Latto grabbed Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli for the “Sunday Service” remix and even delivered a visual for the remix. Latto is proving a song is never too old to get some new blood flowing.

Play

Bryson Tiller Details His Battle With Depression

Bryson Tiller dropped by The Breakfast Club and detailed his battle with depression and the insane behavior he experienced in his hometown. He even admits he should be a songwriter but his song blew up and the rest was history.