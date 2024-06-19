Bossip Video

In #BOSSIPSounds Juneteenth edition news…

A respected hip-hop artist/songwriter, music/content producer, podcaster, and community activist has released a video highlighting the highs and lows of our people. Mogul Mal invites listeners to take a sincere look at what it means to be “Black In AmeriKKKa”, especially on today’s Juneteenth holiday.

The lyricist who originally hails from Oklahoma, the home of Black Wall Street, is premiering the video for his insightful track that parallels Black joy with the hardships we face in society.

“Black in America, while we kneel on the field, they kneel on our necks, we fighting a war to get some respect, they try to tell the oppressed how to protest, cops still won’t serve and protect, they see my skin color as a threat,” he raps.

The multi-hyphenate who was one of the few Black students at the University of Tulsa is committed to pursuing his purpose of enlightening and empowering his community. Now based in the birthplace of the civil rights movement, the Atlanta resident wants listeners to take in the song that’s equal parts a love letter to his people and a truth-telling track.

“When I was writing I said I want to go back and forth, I want to give you good and bad, I wanted to make sure I was very intentional,” said Mogul Mal neè Jamal James in an interview. “Because that’s what it is like to be Black in America. I love us so much, we are everything, we are the creators, period.”

Take an exclusive look at Mogul Mal’s “Black In AmeriKKKa” below.





Video Executive Produced by Mogul Mal

Produced by Brandon Allen

Director Kristen of Kris10 Media

Videographer Mattie B of “The Fly On The Wall”

Photographer Simply Zee Imagery

Editor Ogechi of Gechi Arts

Song Produced by London Elixir

Recorded, Mix & Mastered Skin & Bonz Project Studio

Streaming on All Platforms, “Black In AmeriKKKa” merch is available at MogulMal.com.