Here’s everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth celebration “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.”

Kendrick Lamar placed a call to action in his hit diss record “Not Like Us” saying that Compton is outside and the West Coast didn’t hesitate to get active and remind everyone about their energy.

Now Kendrick’s victory lap will continue with his “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” Juneteenth concert.

As previously reported, the Pop Out will take place on June 19 (Juneteenth) and will kick off at 4 p.m. local time. An Amazon press release reports that the concert is via Rotation—the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music—which will be streaming the sold-out concert from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Juneteenth (June 19). Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, the stream will start at 4 p.m. PT and air on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

The show will start on time and will feature three separate sets including DJ Hed & Friends, DJ Mustard & Friends, and lastly, Ken & Friends. Rumors suggest Kendrick has been working on a new album so hopefully, we receive new music from the Compton artist. Even without any new music, however, “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” for the first time will be a moment.

Kendrick performing “Not Like Us”, the undeniable song of the summer live in the city it was hand-crafted to be played in might cause pandemonium.

If you happen to miss tomorrow’s must-see live stream, don’t worry we will have a recap for you on everything that went down.