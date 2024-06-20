Bossip Video

Shortly after Ashanti revealed the unconventional way Nelly popped the question, it’s been revealed that the couple is actually already married!

According to reports from TMZ, public records show that the longtime lovers have actually been married since last year! While the couple has been telling fans they’re engaged, the outlet reports that their marriage date on the documents is listed as Dec. 27, 2023, meaning they’ve already been man and wife for six months.

Earlier this week, Ashanti opened up about the proposal to ET, revealing that the big moment happened when she least expected it.

During her interview, Ashanti didn’t elaborate on when Nelly popped the question, but it seems like neither of them wanted to wait to make things official.

Though fans might be disappointed to find out the beloved couple already tied the knot, they’ve yet to have a public ceremony, so we still have that to look forward to. Ashanti is currently expecting her first child with the “Hot In Herre” rapper, so it’s safe to assume they’re waiting until after she gives birth to focus on a big wedding.

That’s essentially what the songstress told ET, revealing that a wedding could happen in the near future, but not right away.

“We’re both extremely busy, obviously with the baby coming, everything else takes the back seat,” she said, saying that she would like to have her baby before the wedding.

Ashanti even said she has a month in mind for the big day, and while she’s keeping that under wraps, she did share that she’s hoping for her wedding to include a “combination of fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes.”

“I have to have a beach, an ocean, sunshine, palm trees,” she told the outlet.

Nelly Recently Told A Fan That Ashanti Was Part Of The Haynes Household

This big secret marriage news comes after Nelly recently clapped back at a fan who told him that Ashanti was part of the “Douglas/Haynes” family because she’s yet to marry the rapper.

“Ummm it’s definitely the Haynes family…! lol,” wrote Nelly earlier this month.

Clearly, that comment was more loaded than we thought.

Congrats to the happy couple!