Bossip Video

With the Olympics right around the corner, Simone Biles is definitely on all of our minds!

Looks like Netflix definitely got the memo because the streaming platform has a four episode docuseries set to stream beginning July 16th!

Check out the trailer below:





Play



A synopsis for the series reads:

Simone Biles has unfinished business. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was one of the biggest stories leading into the Games.

But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition.

Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises.

Biles took to Instagram to promote the new series

We love that Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens and good friend/teammate Aly Raisman are taking part in this. We’re definitely tuning in!