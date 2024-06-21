Bossip Video

The finale of OWN’s The Never Ever Mets airs TONIGHT, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of the couples having a showdown over a gift card.

A press release reports that the 10-episode series hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones centers around seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person!

Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.

Will their online romances last when things get real or will they fizzle out amid fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy, and for some, physical intimacy in the “boom boom room.”

At the end of the process, some will be going home together while others choose to sign out for good.

The Never Ever Mets Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s finale, we see the couples having their last summer ahead of them making their final decisions to either leave as a couple or go their separate ways. Ta’Rhonda has an activity for them however, they must choose which couple is most deserving of a $5,000 Value Furniture gift card to start their lives together.

Aaron thinks he and Dymond are shoe-ins.

“We’re the ones getting married, we announced that it should be a no-brainer that people vote for us,” he says.

Unfortunately for him, it looks like the other couples disagree.

He and his wife-to-be snag two votes that they presumably cast themselves, while Greg and Millie land three and Josh and Shay get four. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, so you’ll have to tune in to see which couple wins.

Take an exclusive look below.

The finale of OWN’s The Never Ever Mets airs tonight Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN and streams on Max.

The Never Ever Mets Lands A Season Two Renewal

Tonight’s finale comes amid news that The Never Ever Mets has been greenlit for season two.

A press release reports that the first season ranked as Friday night’s #1 original series on ad-supported cable in its time period across all key African American demos and “consistently drove double-digit growth over the season and has been watched by nearly 4 million total viewers to date on the cable network.”

“Through its impressive growth over its freshman season and its ranking as the number one Friday night series among all key African American demos, ‘The Never Ever Mets’ clearly resonated with our viewers and validated the need to bring fans a second season,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The Never Ever Mets is produced by Bunim Murray Productions for OWN.

Will YOU be watching season two?