We’re so tired of seeing Black folks embarrass themselves over Donald Trump.

According to a KTAR report, a temporary Arizona election worker was fired and arrested for allegedly stealing keys and a security fob that allowed access to the ballot counting machines. Walter Ringfield Jr. is said to have been seen on surveillance footage swiping the items and putting them in his pocket. The incident occurred last week following a swift investigation and Ringfield was ultimately charged with theft and criminal damage. During his hearing, the 27-year-old was denied bond because he was already out on release as part of a felony diversion program from an unrelated 2023 charge.

“On the desk there was a red scrunchy wrist lanyard with a security fob and keys attached,” the probable cause statement for Ringfield’s arrest says. “Walter stops at the desk, grabs the lanyard with security fob and continues walking. Walter then puts the security fob and lanyard into the right pocket of his shorts.”

How did a felon get this job in the first place? We have no idea and neither does the Maricopa County Elections Department because they claim that Ringfield underwent a background check and no criminal history was returned.

Detectives quickly retrieved a search warrant and after a quick flip of Ringfield’s apartment, they discovered both the lanyard and key fob in his car and bedroom dresser respectively.





In a time when election results have been questioned, scrutinized, and deemed unreliable, especially in Maricopa County, this is the last thing that the voting public wants to see. As a result of Ringfield’s actions, all the secure tablets that are used to cast ballots will have to be reprogrammed at the taxpayers’ expense.

“A director at the facility stated that the estimated cost of the reprogramming would be greater than $19,000 dollars, and the secure operation of the facility is greatly impeded until the reprogramming is complete,” probable cause statement report says.

Why would a person do such a thing? Well, a Meidas News report states that Ringfield promptly shut down all of his social media accounts following his arrest, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. However, the one page that was still active was his page on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social page where he had allegedly reposted lots of pro-MAGA content.

Shocking, we know.

When questioned about the theft, Ringfield told detectives that he wanted to “clean up” to show his worth to the MCTEC (Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center) and earn a full-time job.

Sure, Jan.