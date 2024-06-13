Bossip Video

BOSSIP has been steadfast in trying to relay the message that this election year is going to be weird, wild, and potentially dangerous. The crazies, the kooks, and all sorts of KKKantankerous types will be doing their very best to disturb the peace and distract America from the electoral process on behalf of their zaddy, Donald Trump. We’re not sure if this man considers himself MAGA but we’d be very eager to take any six-figure bets on the matter.

According to a Reuters report, a 58-year-old white Arizona man named Mark Adams Prieto was recently arrested while driving down a New Mexico highway with seven firearms in his vehicle. Little did he know that undercover FBI agents and informants had been surveilling him for most of 2024. Since January, Prieto had been making contact with an FBI agent and a secret informant at gun shows around Arizona telling them of his plan to enact a mass shooting against African Americans in Atlanta, Jews, and Muslims. He mentioned that he wanted to carry out his bloody bigotry before the Presidential election in November.

The FBI undercover said Prieto chose concerts in Atlanta on May 14 and May 15 because he believed they would be heavily populated by Black folks. The concerts in question, however, were Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny’s shows at the State Farm Arena.

The Arizona Mirror adds that Prieto said he wanted to “commit crimes of violence against African Americans in Atlanta,” because “all the n***ers moved there.”

“The reason I say Atlanta. Why, why is Georgia such a f—-up state now? When I was a kid that was one of the most conservative states in the country,” Prieto said to the agent and source. “Why is it not now? Because as the crime got worse in LA, St. Louis, and all these other cities, all the n—— moved out of those (places) and moved to Atlanta. That’s why it isn’t so great anymore. And they’ve been there for a couple, several years.” Prieto also planned to leave confederate flags after the shooting to “send a message” that “we’re going to fight back now, and every whitey will be the enemy across the whole country.” He later added that the men should show “no mercy, no quarter” as he said that they “can’t have any feeling, they’re not people. They’re monsters as far as I’m concerned.”

In the weeks following his disclosure to the undercover FBI, Prieto attended another gun show in Arizona where he told a secret agent that he planned to move the attack back and perhaps target a mosque instead.

If convicted of all crimes including charges of gun trafficking, transferring a gun for use in a hate crime, and possession of an unregistered gun, Prieto will face 15 years in prison.