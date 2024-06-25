Would you put your life in Tyrese Gibson’s hands?
That is — if he was playing a cop in a Tubi original thriller about a serial killer intent on wiping out an entire family?
Here’s what we know about the movie:
Moira Cole endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.
Premiering on Tubi June 28th.
Will you be watching?
-
Oui Love To See It: Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Venus And Serena Williams & More Slay The Runway At Vogue World: Paris
-
Cardi B & Meagan Good Attend 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards As Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts 'Perseverance' Honor
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.