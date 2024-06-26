Bossip Video

You gotta be kitten me?

We’re only a few days away from highly anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One where Lupita Nyong’o and her cat Frodo are caught in the middle of an NYC invasion by sound-sensitive aliens with an appetite for humans.

As everything goes to hell, she finds herself navigating the alien-infested city with a stranger named Eric (Joseph Quinn) and other survival-minded New Yorkers along the way.

“It’s more of a [character] drama than anything,” said Quinn in an interview with EW. “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it’s very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

Check out the final trailer below:





Play



Interestingly, Nyong’o admits she didn’t like cats before falling in love with her furry co-stars Nico and Schnitzel while filming the Horror blockbuster.

“If anyone knows me, they know I do not like cats. I’m afraid of them. I think cats are actually small lions. That’s how I feel about cats. Well, that’s how I felt about cats *laughs* before this movie.”

Check out the film’s Cat Featurette below:





Play



While promoting the film across the pond, the Oscar-winning actress was all smiles with her new pal Schnitzel the cat. A purrrfect pair, indeed.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One also stars Alex Wolff and the always-enjoyable Djimon Hounsou who had a key role in the previous film.

“It was really lovely to have him be in the film and to carry the legacy of the previous film,” said Nyong’o about Hounsou, hinting that fans will be pleased with what they learn about the character this time around.

A Quiet Place: Day One tiptoes into theaters June 28, 2024.