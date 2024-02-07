Run, Lupita, run!

Lupita is having the worst day ever in A Quiet Place: Day One which takes us to the very beginning of the world’s invasion by sound-sensitive aliens with an appetite for humans.

According to EW, the Oscar-winning actress “stars as Sam, a woman who’s on a day trip to New York City when the monsters arrive. As everything quickly goes to hell, she’s thrown together with a man named Eric (Quinn). With some reluctance, the pair agree to navigate and survive the city together.”

Check out the terrifying trailer below:

“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” said Nyong’o, referring to the family at the center of the first two A Quiet Place films. “We don’t have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other’s lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting—and even surprising—chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One also stars Joseph Quinn (in his first major role since his breakout debut as “Eddie Munson” in Stranger Things), Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou who had a key role in the last film.

“…Here we go again,” he told EW. “It’s more of a [character] drama than anything.” “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it’s very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters June 28, 2024 and already has social media buzzing. Check out some reactions on the flip.