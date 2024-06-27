‘SUPACELL’ Stars Tosin Cole And Adelayo Adedayo Open Up About The Love Story At The Heart Of New Superpowered Series

One of our favorite new series streaming on Netflix this week is definitely Supacell!

The series is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. One man, Michael Lasaki, must bring them all together to save the woman he loves.





Lasaki, played by Tosin Cole, is a hardworking, down-to-earth delivery man who is set on marrying his girlfriend, the woman of his dreams. Adelayo Adedayo plays his girlfriend Dionne. BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Cole and Adedayo about what these two characters mean to each other and how their love story propels the SUPACELL series.

“Everything,” Tosin Cole told BOSSIP. “Everything,” Adelayo Adedayo agreed.

“They’re planning to spend the rest of their life with each other and the moment of their engagement, he pops to the future and finds out some devastating news and ever since he comes back his world’s been turned upside down,” Cole continued. “He’s just basically on the mission to save her life. I think he’s just determined to to figure it out to try to save her by any means possible. He’s stepping into situations that he’s not comfortable in. He’s out of his steps, but he still proceeds, still pushes forward. He still tries to put his best foot forward even though it’s hard, to try and save the love of his life.”

“I think he’s struggling as well, like internally, in terms of having to tell the person that you love and that you’re about to spend the rest of your life with, that they’re going to die, like he doesn’t know how to do that,” Adedayo added. “Because he can’t communicate that with her, she doesn’t know what’s going on. She can feel him pulling away and then you see this beautiful relationship that was just about to blossom, probably just about to get into its stride, kind of come apart at the seams. It’s not because they don’t love each other. You can see they desperately do and they’re both trying to save each other in their own ways and I think it’s really heartbreaking to watch him not really know how to just sit down and say to her, ‘This is what’s going to happen. I don’t know what to do. Let’s figure it out together. Can you help me?’ I just think it’s really heartbreaking to watch.

