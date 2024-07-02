Bossip Video

Lil Mama shared her thoughts on the state of female hip-hop shortly after the BET Awards and the New York native wasn’t happy with Nicki Minaj winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The “Lip Gloss” rapper took to the comments section of a July 1 post shared by rapper Dee-1 in which Sexyy Red, Latto, Ice Spice, and Megan Thee Stallion could be seen performing during the ceremony. Frustrated by all four of the hip-hop power players, Lil Mama called out BET for celebrating the rising stars and claimed hip-hop veteran, Minaj was responsible for the poor talent seen in today’s industry.

“[They] gave Nicki an award for leading this pack. Corporate ‘BARS’ be going over our head. They laughing at us for sure!” the rapper commented, underneath Dee-1’s video which included a text overlay that read, “We call women queens but we celebrate the prostitution of their bodies.”

Lil Mama, real name Niatia Jessica Kirkland, doubled down on her stance in a follow-up comment.

“Key word, THIS PACK. These women are not influenced by Kim. Nicki is influenced by Kim. These women are 23,” she continued.“What major musical prostitutes do you remember from the last 15 years? Who do you think they watched corporate give a platform and flowers for sitting out. Be forreal. Like I said, they are laughing at us and the award was a ‘thanks to you, now we have 7, 8, 9 of em.’”

Lil Mama’s comment stirred controversy among the Barbz who accused her of expressing jealousy. One social media user, @prosperous_hustler, suggested that the Harlemite’s bitterness stemmed from not being invited to perform at the BET Awards.

Lil Mama swiftly corrected the user.

”& that’s your response to what conversation again??? Are you saying that I would have been performing and selling pussy too or just performing?” she wrote under the post by Dee-1.

Another fan of Minaj argued that Lil Mama should acknowledge Minaj’s role in opening doors for female artists by showcasing raw lyricism rather than relying on “selling sex” through her music.

“And there are many musical whores and the labels are the pimps,” the Instagram user added.

Lil Mama agreed with the sentiment.

“There were definitely options in style and content. It’s all love, God is the greatest and these women are gonna wake up and realize that they are worth more than any price tag. Sometimes we can’t see ourselves. We are just living… so I can [understand] how this can happen and feel normal,” she added.

This Isn’t The First Time Lil Mama Has Aired Her Grievances With Nicki Minaj

In a 2011 interview with VIBE the “Shawty Get Loose,” rapper accused Minaj of copying her signature bob.

“My cut is blunt and futuristic and Nicki Minaj started wearing that bob on her head after she came to my show, so at the end of the day I know what I do and I know what I possess and I know who I am,” she told the outlet. “I’m a trendsetter. The biggest form of flattery is imitation so I’m flattered. I understand the universal law. I’m not confused, I don’t feel like a follower.”

Yikes!

Was Lil Mama trippin’ for her comment?