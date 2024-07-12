Kevin Hart Reportedly Facing $12M Lawsuit After Former Friend Alleges Breach Of Contract In 2017 Sex Tape Case

Celebrity

Kevin Hart Faces $12M Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Contract

Published on July 12, 2024

Kevin Hart – Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Kevin Hart is facing a $12M lawsuit for allegedly breaching the contract in his sex extortion case involving former friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson.

Comedian Kevin Hart may have thought his infidelity and extortion predicament was behind him but it could be coming back to plague him yet again. Extortion charges against Hart’s former friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson were dropped in 2021. That same year Hart reached a settlement agreement in the extortion sex tape case. In the settlement Hart allegedly agreed to state the situation lost him “a very valuable friendship” and that he’s “proud to say that all charges against JT Jackson have been dropped.”

It doesn’t stop there as he was allegedly supposed to slide in JT was found “not guilty and had nothing to do with it.”

According to PageSix, JT has filed a $12M breach of contract lawsuit against Hart over the sex tape extortion settlement. JT alleges in Hart’s October 2021 statement he conveniently forgot to mention he lost “a very valuable friendship”. Furthermore, he feels Kevin didn’t clear his name “unequivocally” plus failed to “restore his reputation”. In the lawsuit he also states Hart fabricated the extortion evidence that led to his arrest in April of 2018.

Also, he alleges the situation has ruined his career in Hollywood. JT has reportedly experienced “enormous difficulties” trying to land acting gigs following the incident.

Even after being cleared of any wrongdoing it seems life has still been a mess for him. The alleged extortion case involved tapes of Hart in sexual acts with a woman who wasn’t his wife. The footage was reportedly taped in Las Vegas in August of 2017. Email evidence suggested a blackmailer was allegedly speaking with Hart’s team about selling the sex tape footage for 20 Bitcoins. Hart has since repaired his family and moved forward from the situation.

Hopefully, all parties can find common ground to end this once and for all.

