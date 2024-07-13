WNBA Rookie Sensation Angel Reese Shatters Double-Double Record And Elevates Chicago Sky

Breaking News

Published on July 13, 2024

Angel Reese is having an electrifying rookie year with the Chicago Sky, and she’s already setting records and making history.

Angel Reese plays in WNBA: JUL 10 Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Thursday night was yet another milestone for the rising star as she recorded her 15th consecutive double-double, a feat that places her in rare company with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Not only did Angel surpass former Sky forward Candace Parker‘s record of nine consecutive double-doubles, but she also became the first player since O’Neal in 1993 to achieve such a remarkable start to their career.

Angel Reese’s rookie season has been amazing! She’s been a game-changer for the Chicago Sky, wowing fans with her consistent play. With 15 double-doubles in a row, Reese is proving she’s a powerhouse in both scoring and rebounding. Her incredible performance has made her a standout player for the Sky and a rising star in the WNBA.

The League And The Legends Put Some Respect On Angel Reese’s Epic Accomplishments

Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Angel’s amazing efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning her a well-deserved first All-Star nod. Fellow rookie Caitlin Clark will join her in the All-Star festivities, highlighting the impressive new talent entering the league this season.

Reese also caught the attention of one of the game’s greatest, Shaquille O’Neal. On his podcast, “The Big Podcast,” Shaq emphasized that the WNBA’s recent surge in sponsorships and popularity is not solely due to Caitlin Clark, as impressive as she is.

He made it clear that Angel Reese, along with players like Kamilla Cardoso and Kelsey Plum, have significantly contributed to the league’s growing engagement and success. O’Neal commended Reese’s efforts on the floor, acknowledging her as a driving force behind the WNBA’s rising prominence.

Reese’s ability to dominate the court, coupled with her charismatic personality, makes her an ideal ambassador for the sport. As she continues to break records and elevate her game, Reese is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the WNBA.

