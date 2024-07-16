Joseline Was Right, AGAIN: Amber Rose Reacts To Joy Reid’s Muva MAGA Mauling Of Her Risible RNC Speech, Sycophant Slams Host As A ‘Race Baiter’

We said it before and we’ll say it again: Joseline Hernandez was RIGHT about Amber Rose.

On Monday, Muva MAGA made it clear where her political ties stood during the Republican National Convention. The crowd rallied for the 40-year-old mother of two when she spoke about the “epiphany” that led to her supporting Trump.

“I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist,” she told the audience, before she conducted her own research on the 78-year-old politician, thanks to some convincing from her father, who is also a supporter of the former president. After some digging, she discovered that Trump “and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, White, gay, or straight — it’s all love.”

Rose added:

“And that’s when it hit me. These are my people. This is where I belong.”

https://Twitter.com/JoeyMannarinoUS/status/1813237530910691450

Oh, brother.

Unfortunately for her, MSNBC host Joy Reid lit into her following her endorsement speech during a sizzling (and satisfying) moment.

“This is where the Republican Party is… it’s ironic that they were able to recruit this young woman,” the 55-year-old anchor commented during a discussion about the Slut Walk founder’s support for the convicted Republican.

Reid appeared puzzled by the former stripper’s presence and speculated whether inviting her to the RNC stage was an effort to garner support from Black Americans and other communities of color.

“She’s racially ambiguous. I don’t wanna say she’s Black because she has said she’s not, so I don’t wanna say this Black woman. This woman who is of whatever race that she has claimed, she’s said she’s not Black, but they’ve brought somebody whose whole career is based in Black culture. She used to be on a show on BET. That’s the reason most people know who she is,” the national correspondent said live on air, referencing a 2023 heated exchange Rose had with fellow reality TV star Joseline Hernandez on College Hill.

During the viral spat, the “Live Your Best Live” artist accused Rose of denouncing her Black heritage because she preferred to be identified as mixed.

“She dated one of the most prominent African American rappers in the business, in the history of hip-hop, so her whole culture came from Black culture, even though she said she’s not a Black person herself,“ Reid continued. “And the fact that she is now the person they’re using to try to recruit young people of color and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump who you should trust when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table, I’m dubious that this will work.”

The MSNBC host added:

“I don’t know anyone who takes their political cues from Amber Rose, but just in case you do, you might want to duplicate doing your own research because she might not have done it thoroughly.”

Yikes!

Amber has since put on her (red) sycophant hat to respond saying:

“Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial. I’m not going to invalid [invalidate?] my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us.”

https://twitter.com/DaRealAmberRose/status/1813280426938556528

MUVA, pls!