#BOSSIPSounds: Teeezy Heats Up The Summer & The Booth
#BOSSIPSounds: West Coast Constituent Teeezy’s ‘2 A.M. On Alondra’ Raps Reaffirm His Compton Cali Crush Status
In BOSSIP (panty melter) sounds news…
We’d like to introduce you to our Compton, California crush who’s making moves this summer as an intricately ab’d artist/athlete heating up the streets and the booth.
ONErpm signee Teeezy is well on his way to following in the footsteps of the numerous rap legends who hail from his hometown, and he’s doing things his way.
Celebrated for being rooted in authenticity, he wrote his first rap at just 5 years old, and over the years he’s hit the ground running releasing tracks like “Members Only” that he classifies as “real rap.”
His rise didn’t come without strife however, the streets of his hometown led to two jail stints and the perseverer shockingly being shot in the face at point-blank range.
Now a fully realized artist and a survivor who’s blessed, gifted, and growing in the industry, he prides himself on being a dedicated girl dad and an amateur flag football player who recently created a 7-on-7 adult rec league to “give the homies something positive to get into.”
Musically he’s delivered “2AM on Alondra,” the first single from his upcoming First Quarter album and it features him terrifically (toxically) rapping about talking a baddie out of her Compton blue bloomers; just as long as her man doesn’t know.
“B*** I’m a player, I only brought this gun in case yo n***a come,” Teeezy raps.
“We’ve all been in those situations, where we realize every situation ain’t gonna be serious… but sometimes you gotta remind the other person involved,” said the rapper about the single.
Most recently he released his track “Peter Parker (Demons)” where he warns any admirers that he’s far from a hero.
“Don’t get caught up in my web ’cause I am not your Peter Parker,” says the blue devil emcee.
Are YOU getting caught up in Teeezy’s web?
