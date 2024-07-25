Entertainment

'Bel-Air' Season 3 Trailer Sizzles With Sex Appeal, Scandal & Style

Summer Maxin,’ Relaxin’ & Dirty Mackin’: ‘Bel-Air’ Sizzles With Sex Appeal, Scandal & Style In Sun-Splashed Season 3 Trailer

Published on July 25, 2024

We’re less than a month away from the summa timeeee season of Bel-Air where Will (Jabari Banks) is doing things his way after gaining a new perspective on life from the Banks family.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

In Season 3, Will makes an exciting pivot and teams up with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and repair his damaged reputation.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

And while the dynamic duo has exciting wins, working together reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been watching since Season 1.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

Check out the trailer below:

Viewers can also expect to see Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) navigate challenges caused by pressures at work and home which parallel Hilary’s (Coco Jones) romantic journey with LaMarcus (Jordan L. Jones) that will face some shocking hurdles.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

One of the show’s biggest wildcards is Ashley (Akira Akbar) whose views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before high school while Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) London past will come a little too close to home.

“Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air!” said Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Carla Banks Waddles. “No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations, and lots of summer lovin.'”

“Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself?  How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

“Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season.”

Bel-Air Season 3 premieres Aug. 15 on Peacock.

