Grammy-nominee-turned-Grammy-winner Coco Jones celebrated her tremendous milestone with a star-studded array of guests including Reginae Carter, Ryan Destiny, Lucky Daye, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Carter Gregory, Joyce Wrice, Benny the Butcher, Destin Conrad, Miles Richie, Josh Levi, the cast of Bel-Air, and more at a swanky soirée in West Hollywood.
Other notable guests included Kaliii, Lakeyah, Benny The Butcher, Carter Gregory, Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, Miles Richie, and Josh Levi.
Powered by Grey Goose Vodka (which supported the singer throughout several of her recent milestones), the stylish affair was a night of good vibes, flowing drinks, and dancing to the sounds of DJ Millie with stunning views of the city in the background.
Guests enjoyed four different Grey Goose cocktails including The Coco’s Double Delight, Passion Drop Martini, Espresso Martini, and the signature Coco’s Cocktail.
Introduced by Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogum, Coco (who stunned in a dazzling blue Retrofête Allure leather maxi dress) toasted to her career-defining moments and thanked her family and friends for their support.
With 5 Grammy nominations and her first win (Best R&B Song, “ICU”), Coco set the tone for another amazing year as one of entertainment’s most talented double-threats.
https://instagram.com/p/C3BFl-jP1QB/
Who would you want to hear on Coco’s debut album? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Coco’s epic Grammy weekend on the flip.
Lmao look at who Beyonce decides to hug😭 pic.twitter.com/Uc9d10uxDs
— ♟ (@Cb2Era) February 5, 2024
Taylor Swift introducing herself to Coco Jones 😭 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5xUBHyPp5T
— Coco Jones Source | Grammy Winner (@CocoJonesSOURCE) February 5, 2024
