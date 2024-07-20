Are You Excited? Iconic Clothing Brand FUBU Sets Brand Relaunch For Atlanta Fashion Week 2024

Iconic clothing brand FUBU is set to relaunch and retake the fashion throne during Atlanta Fashion Week 2024.

FUBU came into the fashion game and disrupted the industry in ways we still haven’t seen since. The now world-famous monicker “For Us, By Us” raised the bar and made consumers take pride in rocking the gear. The brand was originally a hat company founded by Daymond John, J. Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin, and Carlton Brown.

Eventually, the brand evolved into what we now call “Streetwear”.

According to a press release the brand is planning a comeback to the fashion space to shake things up for 2024 and beyond. FUBU’s Fall 2025 menswear and suit selections will debut during Atlanta Fashion Week 2024.

The reveal will happen on October 4th at 8 p.m. with a runway show mixing the old style with the brand’s new vision.

“This collaboration with Atlanta Fashion Week marks a significant milestone for FUBU, bridging our iconic past with a vibrant future in fashion and beyond.”said Cecily Groves, VP of Brand Management and Licensing at FUBU and co-founder of hotelFUBU.

Also, FUBU will host a two-week FUBU ARCHIVE Art Exhibit curated with help from the Trap Music Museum. The exhibit will be hosted at Buckhead Art & Co. from October 7 until October 21.

“The FUBU ARCHIVE gallery experience will showcase a multimedia presentation of legendary memories and milestones,” said Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week. “Creatively displayed, the gallery will offer visitors a unique insight into FUBU’s storied history, along with a sneak peek at the brand’s present and future directions. This collaboration with Atlanta Fashion Week, Buckhead Art & Co., Trap Music Museum and Uncommon Impact Studios represents a major milestone for FUBU, reintroducing the brand to a new generation of fashion and cultural enthusiasts.”

Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 goes down from October 2 until October 7 and will showcase the best offerings in the fashion space in immersive fashion. From pop-ups, presentations, and panels you won’t want to miss the chance to spend some time in Atlanta later this year.