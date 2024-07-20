Wayda Minute! Jayda Cheaves Responds To Criticism For Partially Nude Swimsuit Ad Featuring Kids

Influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is facing major backlash after releasing a promotional and controversial ad for her new Waydamin swimwear collection.

In the video, Cheaves is shown lying on her stomach on a Waydamin beach towel and removing her swimsuit top to rest. Eventually, two young boys appear and steal the top. When she wakes from her nap and realizes the top is gone, she searches for it before running into the ocean wearing only a pair of swim bottoms.

The promotional video left viewers confused and upset, prompting many to criticize its intent in the comments.

One user wrote, “This s**t is weird. If this was a man who took his drawers off to lay on a beach and then some little girls took them and he had to run behind them holding his penis would this still be cute? Over sexualization mixed with children is sickening.”

Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Criticism Of Her New Swimsuit Ad

Jayda Cheaves eventually went online to address the backlash and clarify the situation, stating that the children were not present on set for any scenes involving actual nudity.

“I am the brand.. & the kids were NOWHERE on set after we filmed their scene OBVIOUSLY. Why use somebody else kid when none of this is LITERAL and my son lives to be in front of a camera. It was only right to incorporate him.”

She continued by saying, that she had no ill intentions, and was simply trying to convey an inspiring message to other women.

“I just want anyone commenting to KNOW it’s nothing weird or ill about this video we ACTED out to leave a message and promote my latest launch. Which inspires every woman to feel BEAUTIFUL, FEARLESS, and ACCEPTED WITHIN no matter what.”

However, not all feedback was bad. A lot of her loyal followers and supporters took to the comments to encourage and praise Jayda for her accomplishment on the new swimwear line.

One user wrote, “The growth is amazing 😍 I remember my girl @jaydacheaves first dropped them thermal sets, & the orange thong swim sets and all.” Another user wrote, “This is so tea. I get the concept, it’s like you shooting a movie chile. the girls that get it, get it.. they wouldn’t understand.”

Jayda Cheaves’ new Malibu Capsule is now available to shop. Would you shop the Waydamin swimwear collection? Did you like the promotional video? Let us know your thoughts below!