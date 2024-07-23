We Did It, Bro! ‘Win With Black Men’ Raises $1.3 Million On Zealous Zoom Call With Over 53,000 Attendees

Vice President Kamala Harris has sparked a wave of inspiration, dedication, and charitable donations over the past 48 hours since President Joe Biden did his patriotic duty and stepped aside as the Democratic nominee for President. BOSSIP previously reported on the record-breaking $1.5 million that the grassroots organization Win With Black Women rallied for the Howard University alumni. Today, we have more money-makin’ news to share!

WWBW’s brother organization, Win With Black Men, held their own Zoom call last night, and according to the call’s host Roland S. Martin, 53,862 attendees raised another $1.3 million for VP Harris’ ever-increasing campaign coffers.

Co-host of the WWBM call, political operative Bakari Sellers, shared an emotional story on the call about why he is hell-bent on seeing VP Harris take the oath of office in January 2025. Sellers’ wife nearly lost her life giving birth to the couple’s twin daughters who were both born with a rare liver disease.

Via AJC:

“I will never forget, the first person to call me…,” he said, pausing for 20 seconds to get the words out. ” … was Kamala Harris. “I am not sure people understand the pain and suffering that goes along with being a Black man in this country. I am not sure people understand what it means to stand strong in this country. To have your back against the wall. But I am going to stand with her because she stood with me, during my darkest moment when I almost lost my daughter. When I had to protect my wife.”

According to AP, within 24 hours of President Biden dropping out of the race, the Harris campaign has taken in $81 million across all platforms including the Democratic National Committee and other fundraising committees. That dollar amount represents the biggest day of donations on either side of the aisle in the 2024 campaign. Harris spokesperson Kevin Munoz says it was the biggest day of donations in United States history.

“The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections,” Munoz said.

Hopefully, this new burst of enthusiasm will carry through for the next 3 months because VP Harris is going to need every single vote imaginable to defeat Donald Trump and put MAGA in the dirt where it belongs.