Coconut Tree Commotion: Black Twitter Flips Another Serious Matter Into Hilariously Unserious Jokes, Erupts With #Kamala24 Support, Silk-Pressed Shenanigans & More

Social media is ABLAZE over President Joe Biden leaving the 2024 Presidential race and endorsing VP Kamala Harris for President in an unprecedented turn of events that sent the political world into a full-fledged FRENZY.

In a statement that will reverberate through history, President Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 Presidential race before endorsing VP Harris who intends to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” wrote Madam Vice President in an official statement shared on Twitter X. “His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

She went on to confirm that she was “honored to have the President’s endorsement” and that she intended to “earn and win this nomination.”

“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Her statement comes amid President Barack Obama and Forever Flotus Michelle Obama releasing a joint statement backing her.

Other big name celebs including Cardi B, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shonda Rhimes, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Jenifer Lewis, Spike Lee, and more reacted to the news online.

Naturally, Black Twitter exploded with (hilarious) reactions to the news ahead of VP Harris potentially clinching the Democratic nomination at the upcoming convention.

https://twitter.com/_melayela_/status/1815108035582562584

What was your reaction to President Biden leaving the race and endorsing Kamala Harris for President? Tell us down below and peep the hilariously unserious tweets, memes, and reactions to President Biden endorsing Kamala Harris on the flip.