VP Kamala Harris Speaks At 1st Campaign Rally In Milwaukee

Talk To 'Em! Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks At 1st Presidential Campaign Rally In Milwaukee

Published on July 23, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is off to the races with a whole lot of money in her political pocketbook and a new uber-enthusiastic bloc of voters who are ready to seat her in the Oval Office. Today was VP Harris’ first campaign stop as a presidential candidate, and the folks who attended the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were ecstatic to see who they believe will be the next president of the United States.

Between her speech yesterday at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, and her remarks today, VP Harris is making it very clear she and Donald Trump couldn’t possibly be more different in character. She described this election as “a choice between freedom and chaos.”

She continued (via AP News):

“In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” Harris said. “We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.”

Peep her full remarks in the video below.

 

You hear that crowd? You hear how that Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar “Freedom” was ringing off in there? They are READY.

Majority Leader Schumer And Minority Leader Jeffries Endorse Kamala Harris

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

In addition to making a splash in Wisconsin, VP Harris also secured more big Democratic endorsements today by way of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Sounds like a storm is coming…

