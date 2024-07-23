VP Kamala Harris Speaks At 1st Campaign Rally In Milwaukee
Talk To ‘Em! Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks At 1st Presidential Campaign Rally In Milwaukee
Vice President Kamala Harris is off to the races with a whole lot of money in her political pocketbook and a new uber-enthusiastic bloc of voters who are ready to seat her in the Oval Office. Today was VP Harris’ first campaign stop as a presidential candidate, and the folks who attended the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were ecstatic to see who they believe will be the next president of the United States.
Between her speech yesterday at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, and her remarks today, VP Harris is making it very clear she and Donald Trump couldn’t possibly be more different in character. She described this election as “a choice between freedom and chaos.”
She continued (via AP News):
“In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” Harris said. “We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.”
Peep her full remarks in the video below.
You hear that crowd? You hear how that Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar “Freedom” was ringing off in there? They are READY.
In addition to making a splash in Wisconsin, VP Harris also secured more big Democratic endorsements today by way of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer.
Sounds like a storm is coming…
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
- One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet
- Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025