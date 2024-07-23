Yes, She Kan: Kamala Harris Will Surely Secure The Democratic Nomination. Now, Who Will Be Her Running Mate?

To be sure, the list of Democrats under consideration for the Harris ticket is long, so, for the sake of time and bandwidth, let’s focus on a few of the most prominent choices being floated around, some of whom have already officially endorsed Harris as the nominee.

“The question is: who can beat Trump in their home state?” said the Democratic strategist close to the White House.

And a Democratic strategist close to the White House said tha t Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is also under consideration. The people were granted anonymity to speak freely about the new political dynamic.

and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina are both being considered as running mates, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

Some Democrats started floating their preferred picks. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro , for instance, “would be an excellent choice” to share the ticket, said Philadelphia Democratic Party chair and former Rep. Bob Brady.

So, now, the question many people are asking and speculating about is who Harris will choose as her running mate.

Not only that, but on Monday AP reported that Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee, according to an Associated Press survey. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally.

This means Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee and, while it isn’t a done deal just yet, organizers, including Win With Black Women , have already raised tens of millions of dollars toward putting Harris in the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his VP, Kamala Harris , to step up and step on Donald Trump’s neck from now to November.

Could Gov. Wes Moore Bring Maryland To The Big Ticket?

Obviously, we’re going to start with the Black man, so how about Maryland Gov. Wes Moore?

At 45 years old, Moore is young, and he was a fresh face in politics before becoming Maryland’s first Black governor in the state’s 246-year history of having governors and only the third elected Black governor in U.S. History. He’s also an Army combat veteran and a rising star in the Democratic Party. Moore endorsed Harris as the presidential nominee on Monday.

Unfortunately, Moore also recently told reporters that he has “no interest in the job” when asked whether he’d accept an offer to be Harris’ running mate. So, who else?

Well, another name on the mainstream radar is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another woman in politics who Republicans love to hate.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sees Support Surrounding A Possible Kamala VP Pick

From NBC News:

Whitmer, 52, would offer the ticket a Midwestern governor who was reelected to a second term by a healthy margin after she emerged as a Trump foil. She was onstage at an event in Detroit in 2020, when Biden presented himself as a “bridge” to Whitmer and other younger leaders. She eventually cracked his shortlist for vice president.

During the early days of the Covid pandemic, Whitmer’s criticism of the federal response drew Trump’s rage. He branded her, derisively, as “the woman from Michigan.” Later in 2020, the FBI scuttled a plot to kidnap her by men who were angry about her Covid shutdowns.

Witmer also endorsed the VP on Monday, tweeting, “Let’s win this, @KamalaHarris.”

Gavin Newsom Is A Fan Fave To Become Kamala’s VP Pick

And, of course, there’s California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to the News & Observer, Newsom thanked Biden for his service to the nation Sunday after Biden announced he was stepping down, and then he immediately endorsed Harris.

“With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President,” Newsom tweeted Sunday, adding that the VP is “Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.”

Actually, Newsom had previously pledged to back Harris if she were to run for president, and he told reporters earlier this month, “Of course” he would back Harris as the Democratic nominee. It’s also worth mentioning that he and Harris have history.

More from NBC:

Newsom, 56, has a long history with Harris going back to their days coming up in San Francisco politics together. Only three years apart in age, they have shared several key advisers and donors over the years and had parallel career arcs — an experience that has made them allies and, at times, rivals, with Newsom seen as somewhat to Harris’ left politically. Newsom was mayor of San Francisco when Harris was the city’s district attorney. And they were both elected to statewide office the same year, 2010, when she became attorney general and Newsom became lieutenant governor.

Again, we can go on all day naming Democrats who could potentially run on the Harris ticket, but one thing we know for sure is that Harris, or whoever the party selects, has an uphill battle if they hope to defeat the MAGA messiah, Donald Trump. It appears to be Kamala Harris’ time, and, honestly, all Democratic leaders need to get it together and stand with her if they want a chance at victory in November.