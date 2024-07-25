Television

Trailer For Season 2 Of 'FOUND' Reveals Sir's Escape

‘FOUND’ Exclusive: Sir Is Uncaged And Unhinged In Riveting Season 2 Trailer

Published on July 25, 2024

The new season of FOUND is just around the corner and it’s looking like NOBODY is safe.

FOUND key art and episodic images

Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

You guys already know we’re huge fans of the NBC series FOUND, which explores the critical issue of missing persons.

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

Watch the new trailer below:

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

In addition to Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman serves as executive producer, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn.

Season 2 of FOUND premieres Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Found NBC Scripted Television Shanola Hampton Trailer

