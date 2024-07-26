‘BB Belt’ Beef: Speculation Swirls That Cardi Clapped Back At Ice Spice’s Alleged Sneak Diss—‘I’m Getting All Licks Back On My Album’

Is there a “BB Belt Beef” brewing between Cardi B and Ice Spice? Fans seem to think so following the release of the latter’s debut Y2K album.

On July 26, Ice Spice dropped her highly anticipated album with fanfare, and stans couldn’t help but notice a few spicy bars buried within “BB Belt,” a song featured on the project. Netizens pondered if the tune was a diss track aimed at Cardi after the 24-year-old rapper could be heard spitting.

“This one b**ch is built like an ant, ew (Ew)/Crashouts, and they goin’ on rants/Cash cow” over the hip-hop tune, according to XXL.

The verse ends with Spice saying;

“I be gettin’ them bands (Damn)/B**ches switchin’ but they wasn’t trans (Grrah).”

Later on in the song, the Bronx native allegedly serves up more shade for the “Bodak Yellow” artist, confidently rapping;

“Think she pretty, but changin’ her face (Damn)/Fallin’ behind like, b**ch, pick up your pace/It was funny ’til I took her place/Her man callin’, but I be like, ‘Who this?’ (Who this?)/I’m a switchy bitch, I really do this (Damn).”

https://Twitter.com/icespicee_/status/1816698047746687403

Cardi B Seemingly Reacts To “BB Belt”

Cardi B seemingly responded to the shade in a series of x posts shared on July 25. The 31-year-old mother of two said she’s ready to get her lyrical “licks back” on her next project, although she did not mention Ice Spice in her posts.

“These bitches have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU BITCHES !!!” the Grammy winner penned, adding;

“These bitches can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you bitches!! And ima show yall.”

Where Did The Alleged Cardi Beef Stem From?

The source of the rumored feud between Cardi B and Ice Spice is unclear. However, speculation among fans started in April after the two rappers engaged in a social media discussion about cultural heritage. The conversation sparked Cardi B’s earlier clash with influencer Raymonte Cole, who had called her “ghetto” in a TikTok video and wrongly labeled her as Mexican.

During an intense argument with Raymonte, Cardi tweeted,“I asked you why you feel comfortable calling me a Mexican when ice and Jharrel Jerome Zoe Saldana are Dominicans and you don’t do that to them.”

Ice Spice stepped in to provide clarity on the issue, writing;

“No offense bardi its cus i have a Dominican parent & a Black one,” prompting the Love & Hip Hop alum to respond;

“My father is Dominican…I’m Dominican just like you. I also used other Dominicans as an example because as you should know a lot of times we get clustered into one because of the language. Also can you send me that pic you took of me wit ya camera from vanity fair? Thank youuu.”

The seemingly amicable exchange ended with Cardi sharing a photo of herself smiling alongside Ice Spice, indicating that there was no beef with the rising emcee at the time, but it’s unclear if the status of their friendship has changed since then.

What do you think? Do Ice Spice and Cardi B have some beef poppin’ off? Did ‘”BB Belt” sound shady to you?