Ice Spice Insists She & Nicki Minaj Are ‘Good’ After Calling Her ‘Delusional’ In Leaked Texts, Says She Has ‘No Issue’ With Latto

Ice Spice is setting the record straight on her relationships with her fellow rap girls.

During her recent cover story for Rolling Stone, the “Princess Diana” rapper touched on all the topics fans have been wondering about in recent months.

As highlighted in RS’s story, text messages Ice Spice sent to a former friend surfaced online earlier this year. In the texts, Ice Spice admitted to being frustrated while negotiating contract details with Nicki Minaj. Because of those hardships, she referred to her “Barbie World” collaborator as “delusional” and “ungrateful.”

Neither rapper acknowledged the leak when it happened, causing Internet rumors about their once seemingly-close relationship to run amok. Now Ice is setting the record straight.

“We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” Ice Spice told Rolling Stone of her friendship with Minaj. “We’re mutuals. We had smash records together…I love us together. I think the world does too.”

Unsurprisingly, the relationship between Ice and the friend who leaked those texts did suffer.

“I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them, and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit,” the rapper said. “So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the Bronx native also touched on her rumored beef with Latto and other women in the rap game.

“I just feel like that narrative is so dead,” Ice said of drama between female rappers. “There are so many rap girls that have just done so many big things simultaneously. It’s not like one or the other. There’s so many different flavors to choose from now.”

When speaking on Latto, specifically, the “Deli” rapper insists there’s no problem—at least, not on her part.

“I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her, ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare,” Ice says. “It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me.”

While referring to Latto seemingly dissing her with a cake referencing one of Ice Spice’s songs, she calls it a joke that the other rapper has tried to milk for too long.

“I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny,” Ice told Rolling Stone. “Like, bro, ‘Think U the S**t’ is from January. You’re going to post a piece of shit cake to announce something that’s good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you and you’re making it about me … again.”

You can read Ice Spice’s cover story in its entirety here.