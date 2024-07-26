Druski Drops Rubi Rose Breakup Bombshell: ‘You Don’t Know When You’re Gonna Have To Be Pulling That Wallet Out’

The head-turning relationship between Druski and Rubi Rose is no longer.

The comedian made an appearance on Audacity’s V-103, stopping by the Big Tigger Morning Show on Friday, July 26. During the interview, Druski touched on his personal life, confirming that his relationship with model and rapper Rubi Rose has come to an end.

“Yeah, I’m single, man,” the Coulda Been Records founder revealed. “God blesses you sometimes with situations. It’s a learning situation. That’s what it’s all about.”

While he didn’t mention Rubi Rose by name, he insisted there’s no hard feelings and gushed about how well she’s doing in her own life, despite their split.

“[There wasn’t] nothing bad that happened,” he continued. “We just, you know – she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money, I’m doing the same… I learned that when you got a bad b***h, you can’t really…when you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber…it comes with a lot. And I don’t know if I was prepared yet. But I learned a lot from it, so I think I’m coming out of that [relationship] – you better have them pockets ready… I ain’t saying that’s what happened – you just gotta be ready. Because you don’t know when you’re gonna have to be pulling that wallet out…”

This confirmation from Druski comes about a month after Rose revealed that she was single.

During a brief interview with Rambo is Talking during Paris Fashion Week, Rubi was asked what her favorite love song is, which didn’t seem like something she was in the mood to answer.

“F**k love,” she said back in June. “Okay, I’m single, guys.” She revealed before walking off.

Perhaps the former couple isn’t on the same page when it comes to having “nothing bad that happened.”