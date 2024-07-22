Will You Be Attending? Druski Set To Launch Comedy & Music Festival ‘Coulda Fest’ In Atlanta

Druski is leveling up again with his headlining comedy and music festival.

Druski has bet heavily on himself and his “Coulda Been” brand, which has taken his comedy to new heights upgrading him from a faux record label head to a star. Now, he’s set to launch his own comedy and music festival Coulda Fest merging two of the many things Atlanta is known for.

According to a press release, the festival will be hosted by Druski and DC Young Fly and will feature live sketches and exclusive performances from Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, DJ Unk, Shop Boyz, Yung LA and more.

“Coulda Fest won’t be a traditional music and comedy festival,” Druski said in a statement. “It’s going to be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture and a night full of hilarious sketches that bring us back to the special times in our city’s music history. This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

The event will go down on Sept. 7 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Tickets will be available during a presale starting Wednesday, July 24 ,at 10 a.m. EST with code “COULDA.” Venue presale starts on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. EST, followed by the public sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. on 4Lifers.com and Ticketmaster.com

Will you be pulling up to witness a blend of Druski’s signature sketches and nostalgic ATL music performances?

