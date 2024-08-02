Live From The Queen City: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Hangs Out With Fans At The Cincinnati Music Festival

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show started the party early with fans, broadcasting live from this year’s Cincinnati Music Festival presented by Procter & Gamble (P&G). Excited fans turned up bright and early to be a part of the live broadcast with Rickey Smiley and his morning crew. The mood was live all weekend long with great music, dancing and free swag courtesy of P&G. Here’s a recap of the highlights from Thursday and Friday:

1. Fans hit the stage to show off their moves

Talented fans got on stage for live karaoke performances, which had the whole audience singing along. Others showed off their best dance moves as they battled it out on stage.

2. Special guests stopped by the live broadcast

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew welcomed special guests like Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, who stopped by to celebrate the first anniversary of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, which Reece founded as the first woman and African American to win city, state and county races in Hamilton County.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Singer-songwriter October London, who performed at the Cincinnati Music Festival, stopped by the live broadcast to chat with the morning crew. He revealed his surprising trick to getting his voice right before hitting the stage: eating greasy food.

Rickey Smiley and the crew also interviewed a P&G representative about the Cincinnati-based company’s long-running partnership with the Cincinnati Music Festival. This year marked P&G’s 10th year as a presenting sponsor.

3. Rickey encouraged attendees to go out and vote

Rickey took a moment to address the audience, discussing the upcoming November election and encouraging folks to get out to the polls and vote.

4. Fans enjoyed free giveaways

Friday’s early crowd was treated to a free breakfast by Rickey, who also shared bags of his favorite Grippos BBQ potato chips with fans, a Cincinnati classic.

There were even more giveaways throughout the two-day live broadcast. The crowd grabbed free swag and product samples provided by P&G, and some lucky fans also walked away with free tickets to the big show.