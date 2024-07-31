Free That Man! Exonerated Christopher Dunn Released After 30 Years In Prison, Missouri Supreme Court Initially Refused

Martin Luther King Jr. has endless quotables but one that rings true most often when it comes to the court system in America is, “justice too long delayed is justice denied.” A Missouri man named Christopher Dunn knows this all too well.

According to a USA Today report, Dunn had served over 30 years in prison following a 1991 murder conviction. On July, 11, 2024 St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser overturned that conviction saying, “in light of the new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Despite the judge’s orders, Dunn was just released Tuesday night because the Missouri Supreme Court blocked his release after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed for appeal.

The Midwest Innocence Project represented Dunn and released a statement following his release:

“We are thrilled that Chris will finally be reunited with his family after 34 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit,” the Midwest Innocence Project continued in the statement. “We look forward to supporting Chris as he rebuilds his life. But our joy in welcoming Chris home is tempered by the additional days and moments stolen from him by this week’s proceedings. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from all corners of the country over the past few days. As we all observed, that was not justice.”

Welcome back to society, sir. Hopefully, there is a hefty settlement headed to your bank account ASAP.