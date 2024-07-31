Journalism?! GTFOH: Donald Trump Tells NABJ VP Kamala Harris ‘Turned Black’, Supports Cop Immunity When Asked About Sonya Massey

NABJ has sullied themselves by hosting Donald Trump at their 2024 conference in Chicago. Black journalists and other interested parties told them that they would be sullying themselves by hosting Trump at the 2024 conference. Now that we have all witnessed 35 minutes of insults, lies, nothing-burger ranting, and otherwise nonsensical bulls**t, we can all sing the unfortunate disgusted chorus, “We told you so.”

If you were delusional enough to think that perhaps this discussion would yield meaningful information for proverbial “undecided” voters, your goofiness was exposed from the very beginning of the panel when Trump was asked if he believes that it is acceptable for Republicans to call Vice President Kamala Harris a “DEI hire.”

In response, Trump said that VP Harris “turned” Black after she previously “promoted” being Indian…

NABJ should be embarrassed at their desperate clout-chasing charade but they’re not and that’s the problem. Despite the deluge of criticism hurled her way, one of this year’s organizers Tia Mitchell tripled down on her support for the decision to host 53% of white women’s POTUS on a Black platform and tried to explain herself in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Here’s what NABJ 2017 “Journalist of the Year” April D. Ryan had to say about the pleas that the organization’s brass are copping.

When the conversation progressed to other important topics like qualified immunity for police officers, Trump was asked specifically about the Sonya Massey case and why he would offer someone like Sean Grayson a “get out of jail free card.” In response, he rambled on about “innocent mistakes” and how police who harm or kill people aren’t necessarily “bad people” while noting that he wasn’t very familiar with the case.

Again, NABJ has sullied itself and some stains don’t come clean.

