LeToya Luckett Ties The Knot With Her Handsome Hubby In Houston As Her Ex Messily Makes THIS Comment

LeToya Luckett recently wed her handsome hubby Taleo Coles, but her newfound love wasn’t received with well wishes by her ex Tommicus Walker who shaded the songstress for being on her third marriage.

Just before ESSENCE released an Aug.1 cover story on the songstress’s elegant white wedding with Coles held at the lavish Le Tesserae in Houston, Tommicus hopped on Instagram and threw shade.

“3 In 7 Years Dynasty,” the entrepreneur captioned a photo of retired football star Tom Brady flashing three of his Super Bowl championship rings, a direct dig at Luckett, who is entering her third marriage.

LeToya Luckett’s Marriage History

The former Destiny’s Child star was first married to author Rob Hill Sr. in 2016. They divorced after two months of marriage and Luckett got engaged and jumped the broom with Tommicus Walker in 2017 after meeting the entrepreneur through a mutual friend. By 2021, the couple announced their divorce. Throughout their relationship, they had two children: Gianna and Tysun.

Their separation followed rumors of Tommicus’s infidelity and allegations of toxic behavior on VH1’s Friends & Family Hustle. Several months prior, Letoya had removed “wife” from her Instagram bio. Although Walker denied wanting the divorce and maintained that he had never cheated on the singer, speculation about his unfaithfulness persisted.

At the time, Luckett released a statement noting how it was her “deepest desire” to be “loving co-parents” with her ex-husband and to maintain a “peaceful environment” for their children.

Luckett hasn’t responded to the shade, that’s probably because she’s glowing from her beautiful relationship with Coles.

“My soul is at ease,” the “Torn” artist told ESSENCE during her recent interview, noting how she went through a deep “healing process” before she found love with her husband. Luckett took two years off from dating to find herself. By divine intervention, she crossed paths with her husband in 2022. “I feel like our story is one of hope,” she added. “For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”

Approximately 200 guests attended Luckett and Coles’s beautiful Houston wedding. Among those in attendance were Ms. Tina Knowles, Toya Wright-Rushing, Tammy Franklin, LaTavia Roberson, Bun B, and Terrell Grice. Pastor Devon Franklin officiated the ceremony, according to ESSENCE.

Aww, congrats to LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles! We hope she ignores the shade from someone (far) in her past.