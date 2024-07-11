‘Uncensored’: LeToya Luckett Recalls Meeting Beyoncé For The First Time In Grade School… And Hearing Her Sing!

LeToya Luckett is getting UNCENSORED this weekend y’all!

LeToya Luckett is uncensored as she discusses her rise from girl group stardom to solo success, including her chart-topping albums, acting in hit television series, and the joys of motherhood.

In the clip below LeToya takes a stroll down memory lane, recalling the first time she came face to face with Beyoncé!

What a good story! We can just picture little LeToya going to the teacher like, “That girl is in my seat.” Love how she said Bey was always good for minding her own business too! Y’all know Ms. Tina raised her right.

We’ve got another clip for your viewing pleasure as well and this one had us RIVETED! In the clip below LeToya talks about leaving Destiny’s Child and feeling like there was nowhere she could go to escape.

That one has us so excited to watch the full episode. We’re so happy that LeToya is resilient and was able to continue to rise in the industry ranks despite leaving Destiny’s Child. We can’t wait to see what else this episode of UNCENSORED will uncover.

UNCENSORED explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

UNCENSORED airs Sunday’s at 9/8C on TV One