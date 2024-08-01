Baby Bardi! Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Amid Offset Divorce–‘With Every Ending Comes A New Beginning’

Cardi B is pregnant!

After months of speculation, the rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1 to reveal she’s pregnant with baby number three.

Just one day after being spotted with a pretty undeniable baby bump while out and about in New York City, Cardi B finally let her bump breathe in her latest social media post. To reveal the big news, she posted some seriously stunning photos in front of a lit-up NYC skyline, wearing an all-red ensemble that puts her growing belly on full display.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” the Bronx native began in her caption. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!” She continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

As the star heavily referenced in her caption, this announcement also comes just one day after she filed for divorce, once again, from her estranged husband, Offset.

According to reports from Page Six, the rapper filed for divorce from her husband on Wednesday, July 31, with a source close to the situation saying that Cardi’s main priority is seeking primary custody of their children.

“They’ve grown apart,” the source claims.” That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.” The insider continued, “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

The estranged couple, who have been married since 2017, share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. She has not confirmed whether or not the Migos member is the father of her third.

Congrats, Cardi!